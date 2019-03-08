M25: Three lanes closed due to overturned caravan near Potters Bar

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google. Archant

Three lanes on the M25 have been closed due to an overturned caravan near Potters Bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#M25 J23 to J22, Lanes 2,3 & 4 (of 4) closed due to a overturned caravan. Traffic officers on scene with recovery en route. Please observe the overhead signals. #SouthMimms #TheBell pic.twitter.com/HgISY4FqEy — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 25, 2019

Highways England says it has closed Junctions 23 to 22 lanes 2,3 and 4 due to the South Mimms incident.

You may also want to watch:

It also says there will be delays of around 75 minutes - later reduced to 60 - and very slow traffic from J25 due to this incident.

"The latest reports from the scene is that there are two recovery units on scene to recover the vehicles," a spokesman for Highways England said.

Hi @allyangelides, Thank you for the tweet. Regarding this incident we have recovery on scene and trying to correct the vehicle. We will tweet any updates if we get anymore information. Have a great day. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 25, 2019

"Delays are around 60 mins with third party maps, suggesting 7.7 miles of congestion on the approach."