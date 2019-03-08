M25: Three lanes closed due to overturned caravan near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 15:46 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 25 July 2019
Archant
Three lanes on the M25 have been closed due to an overturned caravan near Potters Bar.
Highways England says it has closed Junctions 23 to 22 lanes 2,3 and 4 due to the South Mimms incident.
It also says there will be delays of around 75 minutes - later reduced to 60 - and very slow traffic from J25 due to this incident.
"The latest reports from the scene is that there are two recovery units on scene to recover the vehicles," a spokesman for Highways England said.
"Delays are around 60 mins with third party maps, suggesting 7.7 miles of congestion on the approach."