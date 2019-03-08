Advanced search

M25: Three lanes closed due to overturned caravan near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 15:46 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 25 July 2019

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.

Archant

Three lanes on the M25 have been closed due to an overturned caravan near Potters Bar.

Highways England says it has closed Junctions 23 to 22 lanes 2,3 and 4 due to the South Mimms incident.

It also says there will be delays of around 75 minutes - later reduced to 60 - and very slow traffic from J25 due to this incident.

"The latest reports from the scene is that there are two recovery units on scene to recover the vehicles," a spokesman for Highways England said.

"Delays are around 60 mins with third party maps, suggesting 7.7 miles of congestion on the approach."

