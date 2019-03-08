Long M25 queues as one lane blocked due to crash near South Mimms

One lane of the M25 has been blocked due to a crash near South Mimms.

The collision is currently affecting traffic clockwise at Junction 23 for the A1(M), with lane three closed.

Traffic officers are currently en route, with queues already back to Junction 21A for St Albans.

Highways England currently expects the incident to be clear between 5.45pm and 6pm.