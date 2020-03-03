Advanced search

Crash near Potters Bar on M25 leaves motorist with minor injuries

PUBLISHED: 09:45 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 03 March 2020

The person walked away with minor injuries after a crash on the M25. Picture: Stuart Sanders, fire station commander for the Watford and 3 Rivers district.

The person walked away with minor injuries after a crash on the M25. Picture: Stuart Sanders, fire station commander for the Watford and 3 Rivers district.

A motorist has been left with minor injuries after a crash near Potters Bar on the M25.

Herts Fire and Rescue attended the crash on the M25, anti-clockwise, between Junction 22-23 at around 8am on Saturday.

Stuart Saunders, fire station commander for the Watford and 3 Rivers district, advised motorist to "reduce your speed" in bad weather conditions as there were lots of "large puddles" and surface water on the roadways after Storm Jorge.

