Crash near Potters Bar on M25 leaves motorist with minor injuries
PUBLISHED: 09:45 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 03 March 2020
A motorist has been left with minor injuries after a crash near Potters Bar on the M25.
Herts Fire and Rescue attended the crash on the M25, anti-clockwise, between Junction 22-23 at around 8am on Saturday.
Stuart Saunders, fire station commander for the Watford and 3 Rivers district, advised motorist to "reduce your speed" in bad weather conditions as there were lots of "large puddles" and surface water on the roadways after Storm Jorge.
