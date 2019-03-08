Advanced search

Updated

M25 reopens but lanes still closed after serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms

PUBLISHED: 19:23 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 17 October 2019

The M25 has been reopened, but there are long queues anticlockwise at Junction 25 for the A10 due to a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England

The M25 has been reopened, but there are long queues anticlockwise at Junction 25 for the A10 due to a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England

Archant

The full closure of the M25 anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for the A1(M) due to a serious crash has been removed.

Traffic is no longer being diverted off at J25 for Cheshunt, but there are currently six-mile queues back to Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

You may also want to watch:

Lanes one and two between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and 23 for South Mimms (A1M) - near to where the collision took place - remain closed.

Highways England has described the crash as "serious", with emergency services and an air ambulance called to the scene.

There are no further details with regards to injuries at this time.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

M25 reopens but lanes still closed after serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms

The M25 has been reopened, but there are long queues anticlockwise at Junction 25 for the A10 due to a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England

M25 shut and air ambulance called due to serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms junctions

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Memorial service for Hatfield rail crash that killed four

Hatfield rail crash archive images from October 17 2000. Picture: Dan Martin.

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Hatfield employment sites

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists