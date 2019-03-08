M25 reopens but lanes still closed after serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms

The M25 has been reopened, but there are long queues anticlockwise at Junction 25 for the A10 due to a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England Archant

The full closure of the M25 anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for the A1(M) due to a serious crash has been removed.

Traffic is no longer being diverted off at J25 for Cheshunt, but there are currently six-mile queues back to Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

Lanes one and two between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and 23 for South Mimms (A1M) - near to where the collision took place - remain closed.

Highways England has described the crash as "serious", with emergency services and an air ambulance called to the scene.

There are no further details with regards to injuries at this time.