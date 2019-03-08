Updated
M25 reopens but lanes still closed after serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms
PUBLISHED: 19:23 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 17 October 2019
Archant
The full closure of the M25 anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for the A1(M) due to a serious crash has been removed.
Traffic is no longer being diverted off at J25 for Cheshunt, but there are currently six-mile queues back to Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.
You may also want to watch:
Lanes one and two between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and 23 for South Mimms (A1M) - near to where the collision took place - remain closed.
Highways England has described the crash as "serious", with emergency services and an air ambulance called to the scene.
There are no further details with regards to injuries at this time.