Crash near Potters Bar causes 10 miles of congestion on M25

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO Archant

A crash near Potters Bar is causing 10 miles of congestion on the M25, with delays back towards the M1.

The collision involved multiple vehicles, and traffic at the M25 clockwise between junctions 24 and 25 is being cleared by officers.

The crash is likely to add 45 to 60 minutes onto usual journey times.

Highways England expects delays to clear at around 7.30pm today.