Air ambulance called to serious crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO Archant

There has been a serious crash on the M25 between Junctions 24 and 25 near Potters Bar this afternoon, which is affecting A1(M) traffic.

**UPDATE** Traffic is also held on the opposite carriageway J25 to J24 anti-clockwise for air ambulance. #Walthamabbey #Pottersbar #Enfieldhttps://t.co/EvCUgan60i — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 28, 2019

Both carriageways are currently shut in both directions from J24 to J26 according to Herts fire service, who on Twitter advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

At 1.48pm East of England Ambulance was called to attend the scene with its Hazardous Area Response Team, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, two ambulance officers, a rapid response vehicle and one ambulance.

Highways England said if you are heading clockwise, there is just under seven miles of congestion on approach to the carriageway closure at J23, and anti-clockwise there is two and a half miles of congestion on approach to J25.

Updated diversion details can be found here: m.highwaysengland.co.uk/#news.