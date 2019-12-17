Two-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Traffic is delayed on the M25 following a two-vehicle crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

There are delays on the M25 between Potters Bar and Enfield following a crash between two vehicles.

Lane four of the clockwise carriageway of the M25 was closed between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

The lane has since been reopened, but there may still be some residual delays.

Drivers are advised to approach the scene with caution.