Four-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Traffic officers were called to a four-vehicle crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Traffic officers are at the scene of a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar.

The crash took place shortly before 7am today between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Four vehicles were involved, and lane four is currently blocked.