Two vehicles involved in crash on M25 near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 17:11 19 September 2019
Archant
One lane was blocked on the M25 near Potters Bar following a collision.
The two-vehicle crash took place at around 4pm on the clockwise carriageway of the M25, between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.
Traffic officers attended the scene to assist with recovery.
By around 4.45pm the vehicles were safely removed from the carriageway and all lanes are now open.