Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 07:24 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 14 May 2019

Three lanes were closed after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Three lanes were closed on the M25 following a crash near Potters Bar.

The crash took place shortly before 7am today on the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Lanes two, three and four were closed while traffic officers dealt with the collision.

The vehicles were moved to a safer location and all lanes were reopened by 7.15am.

