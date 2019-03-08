Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 18:26 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 08 July 2019

A crash on the M25 near Enfield is causing delays of at least 50 minutes for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

A crash on the M25 near Enfield is causing delays of at least 50 minutes for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A crash on the M25 between Enfield and Waltham Abbey is causing delays for traffic in Potters Bar.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called at around 6pm today to a crash on the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

Lane 4 is closed and there are approximately seven miles of slow traffic tailing back to Junction 23 for South Mimms.

There are delays of at least 50 minutes.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Over £2,000 raised for hospitals in aid of Welwyn Garden City boy by police

Elliot, with Welwyn Hatfield police officers. Picture: Herts Police.

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: EQ Communications

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Over £2,000 raised for hospitals in aid of Welwyn Garden City boy by police

Elliot, with Welwyn Hatfield police officers. Picture: Herts Police.

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: EQ Communications

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar

A crash on the M25 near Enfield is causing delays of at least 50 minutes for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: EQ Communications

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

Potters Bar hold their nerve to clinch late win over Radlett

Potters Bar's Luke Chapman took four wickets as they beat league leaders Radlett. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bubbly celebrations for Polish school’s fifth anniversary

High Sheriff for Hertfordshire, Sarah Beazley, at the 5th anniversary of the Polish Saturday School in Welwyn Garden City on June 30. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists