Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 18:26 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 08 July 2019
Archant
A crash on the M25 between Enfield and Waltham Abbey is causing delays for traffic in Potters Bar.
Emergency services were called at around 6pm today to a crash on the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.
Lane 4 is closed and there are approximately seven miles of slow traffic tailing back to Junction 23 for South Mimms.
There are delays of at least 50 minutes.