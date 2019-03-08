Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar

A crash on the M25 near Enfield is causing delays of at least 50 minutes for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A crash on the M25 between Enfield and Waltham Abbey is causing delays for traffic in Potters Bar.

Emergency services were called at around 6pm today to a crash on the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

Lane 4 is closed and there are approximately seven miles of slow traffic tailing back to Junction 23 for South Mimms.

There are delays of at least 50 minutes.