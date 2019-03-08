Two-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar closes two lanes

Two cars are involved in the M25 crash. Picture: Casey Gutteridge. Archant

Two lanes of the M25 are closed following a two-vehicle crash near Potters Bar.

Lanes 1 and 2 have been closed anti-clockwise due to the collision, which occured between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms.

Traffic is currently heavy back to Junction 25 for Waltham Cross/A10.

It is expect to clear before 1pm.