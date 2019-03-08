Two-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar closes two lanes
PUBLISHED: 10:37 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 07 November 2019
Two lanes of the M25 are closed following a two-vehicle crash near Potters Bar.
Lanes 1 and 2 have been closed anti-clockwise due to the collision, which occured between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms.
Traffic is currently heavy back to Junction 25 for Waltham Cross/A10.
It is expect to clear before 1pm.
