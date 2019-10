M25 lane blocked near Potters Bar due to crash

A lane is blocked clockwise on the M25 near Junction 24 for Potters Bar this evening due to a crash. Picture: Archant Archant

A lane is blocked on the M25 near Potters Bar this evening due to a two-vehicle collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England says lane one of the motorway is blocked clockwise before Junction 24 for Potters Bar.