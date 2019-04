Broken down vehicle causes delays on M25 near Potters Bar

A broken down heavy goods vehicle is causing delays on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

One lane was closed on the M25 near Potters Bar due to a broken down heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

The vehicle broke down at around 6.45am today on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Traffic officers attended the scene and removed the vehicle.