Advanced search

New homes planned for Welwyn Garden City aimed at council housing list

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 30 April 2020

An artists impressions of Ludwick Way development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

An artists impressions of Ludwick Way development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

A total of 10 affordable homes will be built on two former garage sites in Welwyn Garden City.

An artists impressions of The Commons development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC. An artists impressions of The Commons development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

The sites on Ludwick Way and The Commons, approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s development and management committee, will provide new houses for people on the housing needs register.

Six three-bedroom houses are proposed for Ludwick Way with landscaping in front and to the rear of the building, including new silver birch planting.

Four two-bedroomed terraced homes at The Commons site will also have landscaping in front and car parking, with existing green space and trees being retained and improved where possible.

Councillor Nick Pace, executive member for housing and communities, said: “We are committed to providing modern social housing for the community and these high-quality developments will be a welcome addition to our award-winning Affordable Housing Programme, which has so far delivered over 300 homes for local people.”

The council aims to award the contracts for these developments in the autumn, with work starting on the sites early next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: New testing measures in place for Hertfordshire’s key workers

New coronavirus drive-through testing centres have opened in Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Harpenden. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Yarnbombers’ tribute to Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday

Hertford Yarnbombers' crocheted Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Secret Society of Hertford Crafters

Crash near Potters Bar on M25 closes lane

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

New homes planned for Welwyn Garden City aimed at council housing list

An artists impressions of Ludwick Way development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Milling starts again at Mill Green to meet flour shortage

Alex Popovic, the miller, at Mill Green Mill
Drive 24