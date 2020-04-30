New homes planned for Welwyn Garden City aimed at council housing list

An artists impressions of Ludwick Way development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

A total of 10 affordable homes will be built on two former garage sites in Welwyn Garden City.

An artists impressions of The Commons development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC. An artists impressions of The Commons development in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

The sites on Ludwick Way and The Commons, approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s development and management committee, will provide new houses for people on the housing needs register.

Six three-bedroom houses are proposed for Ludwick Way with landscaping in front and to the rear of the building, including new silver birch planting.

Four two-bedroomed terraced homes at The Commons site will also have landscaping in front and car parking, with existing green space and trees being retained and improved where possible.

Councillor Nick Pace, executive member for housing and communities, said: “We are committed to providing modern social housing for the community and these high-quality developments will be a welcome addition to our award-winning Affordable Housing Programme, which has so far delivered over 300 homes for local people.”

The council aims to award the contracts for these developments in the autumn, with work starting on the sites early next year.