Summer fete fun at Welwyn Garden City family centre

The new caretaker at the Ludwick Family Centre in Welwyn Garden City has high hopes for their summer fete being held next weekend.

Lorraine Harridge has organised the fete to take place on Saturday, August 17, from 12 noon until 4pm.

The mum-of-three planned the summer event within days of starting her new job back in April.

Lorraine said: "I always like to keep busy and this seemed a great opportunity to expand what we can offer the local community.

"It will also ensure that the building stays open, by raising money so that it's still here in Hall Grove for several more decades."

The fete is open to all ages and will feature a variety of stalls, dancing and tai chi displays, pie throwing, foot darts, face painting, a bouncy castle and a lucky dip.

Attendees may also be excited to meet firefighters with their fire engine and a police officer with their 'riot van'.

For the future Lorraine hopes to give the garden a makeover and to make the centre a popular venue for wedding receptions.

Asked if she sometimes feels she might have taken on too much, Lorraine said: "I'm an optimist and I've found if you stay focused on what you want to achieve, you can make your hopes and dreams a reality."