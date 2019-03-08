Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019.

Welwyn Garden City worker and University of Hertfordshire graduate Lubna Farhan has been reacting to Lord Sugar's decision to fire her from BBC show The Apprentice.

The class of 2019: The full line-up for The Apprentice before Lord Sugar's firings began.

The finance manager who works at Tesco's headquarters lasted four weeks before hearing the notorious phrase 'you're fired' from Lord Sugar in the 15th series of the programme.

In the boardroom, he said: "Lubna, haven't seen much from you, and you certainly didn't do much in this task either - you didn't sell anything,"

Speaking to The Independent in the wake of being fire, the 33-year-old said: "It was very, very difficult for me to concentrate in the process, because I've got two kids who are two and one.

Lubna Farhan, Jemelin Artigas and Pamela Laird in a taxi after being told that they're going to Cape Town, South Africa, for the first task of this season's The Apprentice.

"Before The Apprentice, I was looking after them 24/7 on maternity leave, and then all of a sudden being thrown into a house with these extreme personalities and not being able to talk to them was very difficult."

The Apprentice continues tomorrow (Wednesday) on BBC One.