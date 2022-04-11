Children spread Easter goodwill with handmade cards for retirement home residents

Lowe House residents with their Easter cards from Knebworth Primary and Nursery School. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Children from a school in Knebworth spread some Easter goodwill as they crafted handmade cards for residents at a retirement home in the village.

Year One and Four pupils from Knebworth Primary & Nursery School made the cards for those at Lowe House, a McCarthy Stone retirement community on London Road.

Aged between five and nine, the children took special care with their cards, and even included a special note inside.

The cards were handed out during a recent coffee morning, as delighted residents shared hot beverages and hot cross buns.

“With Knebworth Primary & Nursery School right on Lowe House’s doorstep, the residents were once again delighted to receive their special hand-made Easter cards, which I’m sure they will keep as a special memento for years to come,” revealed Lucy Hancock, senior marketing executive for McCarthy Stone.

“Thank you to all the children for helping us to start our Easter celebrations in such a heart-warming way.

“Community is one of the main attractions at our developments and it’s important that we keep that community spirit alive at Easter and all year round.

“The homeowners at Lowe House wholeheartedly enjoy connecting with people, and it is our aim to facilitate that as much as possible.”

It is not the first time the school’s pupils have made cards for the residents of Lowe House, with Year One pupils having sent Christmas cards last year to celebrate their first festive season at the development.

“We are so lucky to have made our lovely Easter cards for the residents of Lowe House,” said Sim Bains, deputy headteacher at Knebworth Primary & Nursery School.

“Following on from the success of the Christmas cards we crafted last year, the children were eager to once again get creative for the residents – and what better time than Easter.

“The children put all their efforts into creating some fantastic designs and it was such a lovely initiative for our children to be part of. It really helps bring the community together.”

Exclusively for the over 70s, Lowe House is a vibrant and welcoming community, featuring a collection of stylish, low maintenance privately-owned apartments.