£45 million Hatfield scheme for 150 homes and doctor's surgery put forward

PUBLISHED: 14:56 05 June 2019

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC

A housing developer has submitted plans for a £45 million scheme to build 150 new homes and a doctor's surgery in Hatfield.

The project at High View has been in the works for some time, with Lovell appointed by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in 2017.

It was hoped plans would be submitted to the council in 2018, but the full planning application went in at the start of last month.

The application contains a plan to build 150 new homes - made up of one bed flats to three bed houses - and a new doctor's surgery.

WHBC has said a quarter of the homes, which is estimated to be around 38 homes, will be set aside for affordable housing needs in the historic neighbourhood from the 1950s.

Commercial units have also been put forward under the plans by Lovell, which will be in the form of 19 units for both current tenants and new businesses.

Access to the Jimmy McDonald Centre for retired and disabled Hatfield residents is also expected to be improved as part of the plans.

Stuart Gibbons, regional managing director at Lovell London, said the developer is looking forward to working with WHBC.

"Lovell has a strong track record in delivering complex regeneration projects and we're very pleased to achieve this first milestone," he said.

After consultation with the public, a play area and green space have also been added to the plan.

"The community has helped us shape these plans from the very start and I'd like to thank everyone who has come along to the public exhibitions or shared their views online," said Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources at WHBC.

"These plans will breathe new life into High View, adding better units for new and existing businesses, creating vibrant public spaces, and improving the local services the community relies on.

"We're really pleased to have reached this milestone - it's what we've been working towards for many months - and we hope to achieve our next ambition, starting on site."

Work could begin by the end of 2019 and would be completed over three phases with a completion date of 2024 - if the plans are approved.

Residents have until Wednesday, June 12, to comment on the planning application via the WHBC website here: planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Comment/6/2019/1067/MAJ

