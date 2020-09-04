Loungers still set to take over old Post Office site in Welwyn Garden City

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted. Archant

A lounge bar in Welwyn Garden City has confirmed that it will still take over the old Post Office site despite the stress on the hospitality sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Loungers UK Ltd spokesperson told the WHT: “We are still committed to opening Postino Lounge but we are unable to confirm a date yet”.

The company – which runs lounge bars across Hertfordshire and London – has already been granted an alcohol licence and planning permission for the Howardsgate address, at the corner of Wigmores North, for restaurant and/or bar use.

But it has not been smooth sailing for some other restaurants businesses in the town with Zizi’s closing a few months ago.

Zizi has not responded to the WHT’s repeated enquiries on whether the pizza place will reopen but staff have confirmed they have been made redundant.

Prezzo in Hatfield has also reopened along with other restaurants like Bill’s and pubs in Welwyn Garden City.