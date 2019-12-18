Advanced search

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

PUBLISHED: 09:35 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 30 December 2019

Dated 18th December 2019, the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date 14th January 2020. Notice is Given that we Loungers UK Ltd. Have applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application for a Premises Licence. Postal Address of Premises: - Lounge, 17-19 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6HA.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Dated 18th December 2019, the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date 14th January 2020. Notice is Given that we Loungers UK Ltd. Have applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application for a Premises Licence.

Postal Address of Premises: - Lounge, 17-19 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6HA.

A statement of the relevant licensable activities proposed:

The on sale of alcohol from 10.00 hrs until 23.00 hrs Sunday to Wednesday, 10.00 hrs until 00.00 hrs Thursday to Saturday and 10.00 to 01.00 hrs (following day) on New Year's Eve.

Late night refreshment until 23.30 hrs Sunday to Wednesday, 00.30 hrs Thursday to Saturday and 01.30 hrs (following day) on New Year's Eve.

Opening hours from 08.00 until 30 minutes later than those hours for alcohol, all as specified in the application.

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice. The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council's website - www.welhat. gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

