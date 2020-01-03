Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The site of a former Post Office in Welwyn Garden City is set to become a lounge bar.

Loungers UK Ltd applied for an alcohol licence at the Howardsgate address in December, after planning permission was granted to use the site as a restaurant and/or bar.

The bar operator also plans to construct outside seating between number 17 and 19 Howardsgate and around the turning towards Wigmores South.

Following the closure of the Post Office, a new one opened in 2017 at McColls shop on 43 Howardsgate.

You can comment on Loungers' alcohol licence application before January 14 in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE.

To have your say on the outside seating go to planning.welhat.gov.uk and search for '6/2019/3182/FULL'.