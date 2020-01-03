Advanced search

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

PUBLISHED: 06:51 06 January 2020

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Archant

The site of a former Post Office in Welwyn Garden City is set to become a lounge bar.

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Loungers UK Ltd applied for an alcohol licence at the Howardsgate address in December, after planning permission was granted to use the site as a restaurant and/or bar.

You may also want to watch:

The bar operator also plans to construct outside seating between number 17 and 19 Howardsgate and around the turning towards Wigmores South.

Following the closure of the Post Office, a new one opened in 2017 at McColls shop on 43 Howardsgate.

You can comment on Loungers' alcohol licence application before January 14 in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE.

To have your say on the outside seating go to planning.welhat.gov.uk and search for '6/2019/3182/FULL'.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City to be protected

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Burglaries at two shops on same Welwyn Garden City street

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View.

Festive cheer as Raybrooks Riding School Christmas parade takes place

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Rachel Oakley and horse Chandra. Picture: Melissa Page

Most Read

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City to be protected

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Burglaries at two shops on same Welwyn Garden City street

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View.

Festive cheer as Raybrooks Riding School Christmas parade takes place

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Rachel Oakley and horse Chandra. Picture: Melissa Page

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

More nervous than it needed to be for Potters Bar Town in win at Merstham

Ben Ward-Cochrane's goal proved to be the winner for Potters Bar Town at Merstham. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City to be protected

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn still on course to go to the ball after ugly win over Biggleswade

Welwyn Garden City's Charlie Jones kept his place and earned a clean sheet in the win over Biggleswade. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists