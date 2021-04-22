Delight for performing arts school as song hits number one in iTunes classical charts

Published: 4:07 PM April 22, 2021

Louisa and children from the LAR Performing Arts school during the filming of the 'You Are Not Alone' music video. - Credit: LAR Performing Arts

A Welwyn Garden City performing arts school has hit number one in the iTunes classical charts – knocking Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli off the top spot.

LAR Performing Arts owner Louisa Alice-Rose and children from the school hit the chart summit with their classical contemporary song ‘You Are Not Alone’, much to the shock of their principal.

Speaking to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, Louisa said: “It was absolutely amazing because it was completely unexpected. It was a real shock.

“I looked at the charts when the song was released and we were at number six, which I thought was crazy. The music video then launched and I was getting loads of messages telling me it had gone to number one.

“I really didn’t expect to get anywhere near the top 200, so to be at number one was a real surprise. At that time, Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli were at number one, and then we went above them so it was crazy.

“I think it was received so well because the song was about being along and with everyone stuck in lockdown, they could really relate to it.”

Louisa and the children recorded the song in a 'whirlwind' 24 hours. - Credit: LAR Performing Arts

Composed by Lyndon Samuel, the song covers themes of isolation, unity and togetherness, while also being Louisa’s first venture into the classical contemporary genre, having previously sung musical theatre and opera songs.

Recording the song and the music video posed a test though, with Louisa explaining: “It was all a bit of a whirlwind.

“We had to get the recording and the filming done before we went into the second lockdown so we did it all in 24 hours.

“We had to record the children singing during their classes and make sure we did it COVID safe. The next day we filmed the music video in Tring Park and we were really lucky to have amazing weather.”

The 'You Are Not Along' music video was filmed in Tring Park. - Credit: LAR Performing Arts

As well as the joy of reaching number one, Louisa was delighted to be able to involve the children in the song.

“The children loved being part of it,” she said.

“It’s been such a strange year and we knew we were about to go into another lockdown, so they were excited to be able to do something.

“They all love singing and performing, but they haven’t had a chance to be on stage in ages, so it was good for them to have something like this.

“I care a lot about them, so it was amazing to have them be a part of it.”

As owner of LAR Performing Arts, Louisa admitted the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns posed challenges for the school, but she is pleased with what they have been able to achieve over the past year – including having two children set for their West End debuts this summer.

"During the lockdowns we took our teaching online and loads of the children signed up,” she said.

“We managed to achieve a lot and some of the children even did their drama exams on Zoom. We are just so thrilled we can get back to teaching in person now because it’s so much better for everyone.

“I think lockdown also gave us time to refocus and try new things so it’s been really positive in some ways

“We have an agency as part of the school which we set up about six months ago. We’ve got two children who will be making their West End debuts this summer, and another has just been cast in a commercial which is brilliant.”

Louisa is teaming up with composer Lyndon Samuel to record her next album. - Credit: LAR Performing Arts

Born in Welwyn, Louisa, 27, has amassed plenty of experience on stage and in the recording the studio.

She made her West End debut aged just eight, before going on to perform at the likes of Hampton Court Palace, Windsor Castle and the Royal Albert Hall, as well as appearing on Songs of Praise and releasing her debut album last year.

Louisa’s next project will see her take on the classical contemporary genre and team up with Lyndon Samuel once again to record another album, a project she is very excited to get started on.

“Classical contemporary was a new genre for me to explore using my classical singing while also being more contemporary, but I really enjoyed it.

“Lyndon and I have already agreed to do a classic contemporary album which I’m really excited about and can’t wait to start working on.”

For more information about LAR Performing Arts, which offers classes for young people aged four to 18, go to https://www.larperformingarts.co.uk/