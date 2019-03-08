Advanced search

Lotus car event in Wheathampstead brings in more than £1,000 for Welwyn Garden City charity

PUBLISHED: 12:55 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 23 August 2019

Classic car event for Isabel Hospice. Picture: John Andrews.

Classic car event for Isabel Hospice. Picture: John Andrews.

Archant

A classic Lotus car event in Wheathampstead raised more than £1,000 for a Welwyn Garden City charity on August 17.

Classic car event for Isabel Hospice. Picture: John Andrews.

Jill Ricketts has organised the event, with her motorhead husband, every year for 10 years to help Isabel Hospice.

Most of the money is given in donations on the day by Lotus car enthusiasts that want to look at Malcolm Ricketts racers.

"My husband used to be a racer of Lotus cars and so we just rely on word of mouth to get people to come by and donate their time and money," Mrs Ricketts told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

"I used to volunteer with Isabel Hospice in the early days and now we just think its a local charity we want to support."

Classic car event for Isabel Hospice. Picture: John Andrews.

She said the highlight of the day was a Lotus 38 that raced at Indianapolis in the 1960s.

The couple raised more than £1,700 for Isabel Hospice and are looking forward to next year already.

Classic car event for Isabel Hospice. Picture: John Andrews.

Classic car event for Isabel Hospice. Picture: John Andrews.

