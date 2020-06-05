Advanced search

Welham Green artist raises over £6,000 for NHS

PUBLISHED: 11:53 06 June 2020

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter.

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter.

Archant

A Welham Green artist has raised over £6,000 by creating a piece of art for the NHS.

Lorna Johnson, a marketing designer from Welham Green, started an online raffle through Just Giving using the painting as 1st prize and managed to raise £6,360 in total for NHS Charities Together.

She said: “The draw was done on Sunday and the painting was ironically won by a surgeon in West Suffolk who will be donating the piece to the hospital where he works! I’m so pleased it will end up in a hospital where it can be appreciated by NHS staff.”

Lorna, who is currently on furlough, hopes that her experience selling her art will come in handy and she will be able to raise money for the health service soon.

The 24-year-old said: “I’ve had time to paint and paint so I’ve kept myself busy.”

You can follow Lorna for more NHS-inspired art on Instgram here instagram.com/ljohnson.art.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welham Green artist raises over £6,000 for NHS

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter.

Bingham Cox Cup: Park Street and Colney Heath A remember two good years

Park Street line-up with the Park Street Youth team after winning the Bingham Cox Cup in 2005. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Welwyn Hatfield to light clock tower for Black Lives Matter

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will light the clock tower purple this evening. Picture: Supplied

Herts County Council rejects calls for independent inquiry into care home COVID-19 management

Herts County Council has rejected calls for an independent inquiry into their management of COVID-19 in care homes. Picture: Archant
Drive 24