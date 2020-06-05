Welham Green artist raises over £6,000 for NHS

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter. Archant

A Welham Green artist has raised over £6,000 by creating a piece of art for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lorna Johnson, a marketing designer from Welham Green, started an online raffle through Just Giving using the painting as 1st prize and managed to raise £6,360 in total for NHS Charities Together.

She said: “The draw was done on Sunday and the painting was ironically won by a surgeon in West Suffolk who will be donating the piece to the hospital where he works! I’m so pleased it will end up in a hospital where it can be appreciated by NHS staff.”

Lorna, who is currently on furlough, hopes that her experience selling her art will come in handy and she will be able to raise money for the health service soon.

The 24-year-old said: “I’ve had time to paint and paint so I’ve kept myself busy.”

You can follow Lorna for more NHS-inspired art on Instgram here instagram.com/ljohnson.art.