Find children's books dotted throughout Hatfield

Caroline Cuffly and her family have hidden books from David Walliams, as well as the Gangster Granny, Rat Burger, Boy In the Dress, Demon Dentist, Charlie and Lola books, Mr Tumble and some Julia Donaldson books too. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A new group launched by a woman from Hatfield aims to give children books for free - if they can find them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hiding the books. Picture: Supplied. Hiding the books. Picture: Supplied.

Caroline Cuffy started the 'Look 4 a Book Hatfield' group to get rid of some of her family's 'book haul' - which she normally donates to the local nursery.

But after spotting a Facebook post by the UK Look 4 a Book group, Caroline thought hiding them for kids would be a better idea.

She said: "Ace, my youngest, has also been completing a 'race at your pace' 10-mile walking challenge and needed a bit of inspiration to complete the remaining two miles. So I had a little chat with the kids and they decided it would be fun to leave a book treasure hunt around Hatfield."

Her two children, who are avid readers, were key to the selection and hiding of the books.

Some are placed in the woods. Picture: Supplied. Some are placed in the woods. Picture: Supplied.

"Isabella wrote notes to accompany the books to let others know the book was for reading and re-hiding and helped me attach them.

You may also want to watch:

Caroline's eldest also came up with the secret hideaways in trees and playgrounds.

"There are some gnomes that helped to hide the Demon Dentist and we have also selected places like opticians, dentists and doctors where children find themselves dragged to," she explained.

"We have book-bombed different areas in Hatfield, probably with about 40 or so books, and put a little note on the local Facebook page to let people know about the treasure hunt."

Isabella, Ace and Caroline only started hiding the books since last week and have already had over 70 members join the Facebook group.

Caroline said: "So far lots of people are getting to the end of their summer holiday budgets and it's a fun free way of getting out and about and spending time with the children with hunting or hiding the books."

"And the best news is Ace will be awarded with his 10 mile medal as he has actually completed 12 miles after the walk to hide the books!"

She hopes other will join them through their Facebook by searching the social media site for 'Look 4 a Book Hatfield'.

You can find the Cuffy family's David Walliams, Gangster Granny, Rat Burger, Boy In The Dress, Demon Dentist, Charlie and Lola, Mr Tumble and Julia Donaldson books in locations throughout Hatfield.