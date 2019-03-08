Advanced search

Free food and winter cheer on offer for Welwyn Hatfield elderly

PUBLISHED: 17:58 12 November 2019

The events take place this week. Picture: Pexels.

The events take place this week. Picture: Pexels.

Archant

Are you, or do you know, an elderly person living in Welwyn Hatfield that could benefit from a day of winter cheer?

The East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group and Hertfordshire County Council are running a series of free social events called 'Winter Warmers' to bring people together for some seasonal cheer and advice on staying healthy and well.

You may also want to watch:

Expert advice will be given on getting emergency health advice when the GP surgery is closed, tips on making your food and drinks more nutritious, keeping active and avoiding falls and staying safe and secure at home.

One event will take place on November 15 at the Living Well Community Hub in Welwyn Garden City's Hall Grove and the other will on November 18 at the Jim McDonald Centre (Jimmy Mac's charity) in High View, Hatfield. Both will run from 10am to 1.30pm.

To find out more and book a place for yourself or a friend, ring HertsHelp on 0300 123 4044 or visit healthierfuture.org.uk/events/winter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Elderly woman waits in ‘pouring rain and freezing cold’ for bus from Lister Hospital to Welwyn Garden City

An Arriva bus stop in Stevenage. Picture: Amy Thorburn

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Air ambulance called to woman in Hatfield

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to treat a woman in Hatfield. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Elderly woman waits in ‘pouring rain and freezing cold’ for bus from Lister Hospital to Welwyn Garden City

An Arriva bus stop in Stevenage. Picture: Amy Thorburn

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Air ambulance called to woman in Hatfield

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to treat a woman in Hatfield. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Free food and winter cheer on offer for Welwyn Hatfield elderly

The events take place this week. Picture: Pexels.

Hatfield United robbed of win by late Aldenham equaliser

Josh Francis is mobbed by his Hatfield United team-mates after scoring against Aldenham in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

Delayed Commodore’s Cup finally runs to delight of Annette Walter

Annette Walter (left) leads the way as she retained the Commodore's Cup at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Datchworth battle elements as well as Hackney to secure another win

Tom Wood kicked a drop goal for Datchworth against Hackney. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Seven-up for Welwyn Pegasus Royals in league cup

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals won comfortably in the league cup.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists