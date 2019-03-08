Free food and winter cheer on offer for Welwyn Hatfield elderly

Are you, or do you know, an elderly person living in Welwyn Hatfield that could benefit from a day of winter cheer?

The East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group and Hertfordshire County Council are running a series of free social events called 'Winter Warmers' to bring people together for some seasonal cheer and advice on staying healthy and well.

Expert advice will be given on getting emergency health advice when the GP surgery is closed, tips on making your food and drinks more nutritious, keeping active and avoiding falls and staying safe and secure at home.

One event will take place on November 15 at the Living Well Community Hub in Welwyn Garden City's Hall Grove and the other will on November 18 at the Jim McDonald Centre (Jimmy Mac's charity) in High View, Hatfield. Both will run from 10am to 1.30pm.

To find out more and book a place for yourself or a friend, ring HertsHelp on 0300 123 4044 or visit healthierfuture.org.uk/events/winter.