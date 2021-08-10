Half of Welwyn Hatfield homes bought by Londoners in 2021

Published: 10:51 AM August 10, 2021

One of Ebenezer Howard's Graden City principals is mixed-tenure homes and housing types that are genuinely affordable - but it appears homes here are only becoming increasingly affordable for Londoners - Credit: WGC100

More than half the homes sold in Welwyn Hatfield during the first half of 2021 were purchased by Londoners, new research has revealed.

Estate agents Hamptons have shown that the average Londoner is now buying further outside the capital than ever before.

This is a major concern for Welwyn Hatfield people who feel many proposed new developments - such as on Broadwater Road in Welwyn Garden City - will be snapped up quickly by people looking to move out of the capital rather than existing residents.

Flats being built along Broadwater Road in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Alan Davies

The rise in flexible working combined with affordability barriers are two of the main reasons why so many homes have bought by Londoners.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “Pandemic-fuelled city outmigration shows no signs of slowing.

"Despite lockdowns easing and offices and restaurants reopening, Londoners have continued to re-evaluate where they want to live, with many bringing future-planned moves forward.

“The mix of those buying beyond the capital though has changed, with first-time buyers more likely to leave London than ever before.

"While second home buyers and investors have been spurred on by the stamp duty holiday, much of the uplift in Londoners looking outside the M25 over the last year has come from those buying their first home.

"This has been largely driven by affordability and flexible working patterns that have enabled people to work from home. The capital’s loss has been the Home Counties' gain."

One of the main criticisms of the developments of large blocks of flats in Welwyn Garden City is the lack of affordable housing.

Diane Haggar from campaign group Keep the G in WGC said: "So many people are concerned about their children not having the chance to live in WGC because of the lack of social housing in general.

"They also express their concerns that 'affordable housing' is not affordable here."

The data from Hamptons reinforces many people's fears, with Londoners paying on average £482,924 for homes in Welwyn Hatfield.

According to Rightmove properties in Welwyn Hatfield had an overall average price of £511,781 over the last year, with the majority of sales being terraced properties,selling for an average price of £392,155.

Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £518,025, with detached properties fetching £862,350.

Overall, sold prices in Welwyn Hatfield over the last year were 15 per cent up on the previous year and 16 per cent up on the 2018 peak of £439,780.