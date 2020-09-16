Hatfield murder trial: Woman, 23, from London arrested

Cameron Hill was stabbed on St Peter's Close in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon Archant

After a South Mimms man was stabbed to death in Hatfield last year, a woman from London has been arrested.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes still left on site of Cameron Hill's death in June 2020. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin Tributes still left on site of Cameron Hill's death in June 2020. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday.

She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In the early hours of Monday, June 10 2019, the ambulance service contacted police to report that Cameron Hill had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, Cameron, aged 23, from North Mymms, sadly died.

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in the early hours in 2019. Picture: Herts Police Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in the early hours in 2019. Picture: Herts Police

The following people are due to stand trial at Cambridge Crown Court on February 15 2021:

· Christy Bishop, age 38, of St Peters Close, Hatfield, charged with murder

· Nicholas Pitts, age 39, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, charged with murder

· Arnold Masumbundu, age 19 of Lyme Farm Road, London, charged with murder

· Nickell Moore, age 24, of Between Streets, Cobham, charged with murder

· Najiib Hasan, age 23, of Queen Adelaide Road, London, charged with murder

· Jason Gilzean, age 53, of Campion Road, Hatfield, charged with two counts of assisting an offender

A pre-trial hearing on September 3 decided the new date for the case when trials were closed due to the pandemic – which has led to a back log of crown and magistrate court cases throughout the UK.

Anyone with any information about Cameron’s murder should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit via Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 25 of June 10 2019.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.