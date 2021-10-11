London Marathon runner raises £5,000 for disabled children’s charity

Published: 4:42 PM October 11, 2021

A London Marathon runner from Potters Bar has raised more than £5,000 for a disabled children’s charity.

John Guy ran the 26.2-mile route in five hours and three minutes, raising £5,446.13 for Newlife in the process.

The charity provides specialist equipment for disabled and terminally children, and is close to John’s heart having supported his niece, two-year-old Jaida.

“When I found out Jaida was being provided equipment by Newlife it gave me a real incentive to run,” he said.

“There is nothing better than helping disabled children, so running 26 miles and taking five hours out of my day is nothing compared to what these children have to go through.

“I’m so glad I’ve been able to raise money for this great cause.

“On a personal level, I’ve got fit and reached a target and alongside that raised money for a really good charity.

“When I got accepted for the marathon, the first thought was to run for Newlife. Jaida was always my push, if I had a bad day I’d think of Jaida and how I was doing the London Marathon for her.”

John raised money for Newlife who have been supporting his niece Jaida. - Credit: Faye Hodges

Complex health issues have led to Jaida suffering from abnormal brain development and sight impairment, while her feeding tubes mean she can only sit for a short time.

Newlife stepped in to provide her with a P-Pod, allowing her to sit comfortably at home, whilst also receiving the right postural support she needs.

Jaida’s mum, Faye Hodges, is grateful for the support from Newlife and John: “She loves to chill out in her P-Pod and enjoy family activities with us like watching TV and relaxing in the living room.

“John has been training so hard over the past months and managed to raise such an amazing amount for Newlife to help children like Jaida.

“We as a family understand the importance of charities and are so grateful that John is able to give back. Jaida loves her uncle John so very much and is so proud of him.”

To donate to John and Newlife, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display.