The manager of one of Isabel Hospice’s charity shops will be among the sea of faces lining up to run the world’s most iconic marathon on Sunday, October 2.

Lucie Brady, who has managed the Hatfield town centre shop for eight years, applied for the London Marathon after being swept up in the emotion of the day while watching a relative take part in the world-famous race through our historic capital city back in 2019.

At the time, she never imagined she would be successful in securing one of the sought-after ballot places on her first attempt, so said it was a huge surprise when she returned home from work at the Isabel shop in Hatfield one day to find her running pack waiting for her on the doormat.

Lucie Brady is running her first London Marathon for Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

“I’d been to cheer on my cousin and it’s impossible not to get caught up in all the hype of the day, so I entered the ballot never really thinking I’d be offered a place having never applied before,” she said.

“At that point, I’d never even run before. But, I know people who have tried unsuccessfully for years and years to get a ballot place, so I knew I had to do it. And of course, having worked for Isabel for so long, it was a no-brainer that I would try to raise some money for the Hospice at the same time.”

Lucie, 40, was originally scheduled to run the 2020 London Marathon but decided to defer her place after that year’s event was cancelled and replaced with a virtual event in the wake of the pandemic.

“I knew I couldn’t do it without the crowd cheering me on and my medal – and a beer! – waiting at the finish line,” she said.

“I think everyone needs the support of the crowd to push them along. I want to be able to see my friends and family along the way to keep me going.”

Lucie Brady is running the London Marathon for Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The mum-of-one will be taking part with her running buddy, Oliver Cassidy, a seasoned marathon runner and friend who has overseen the pair’s training in the build up to the event.

“My first-ever training run with Ollie was 3km and I thought I was going to die,” she said.

“I remember being so excited when I managed my first 5km and obviously since then we’ve gradually built up the distance. I recently ran my 20-mile training run and now know that if I can do that distance then I can push on for the last six miles.

“I don’t care about the time it takes as it’s going to be a personal best anyway because it’s my first one!”

Lucie, who lives in Hatfield, said the training to prepare for the marathon has been physically and emotionally intense.

Lucie Brady is running the London Marathon for Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

“I’ve picked up an injury and there have been times when I’ve thought there’s no way I’m going to get myself round that course.

“But I’ve got my daughter, Cerys, coming to watch me on the day, as well as my partner, Sam, my mum and a large group of friends, including my best friend, Serena, and that’s going to give me the boost I need to get me to the finish line.

"They’re going to be towards the beginning of the race and at the 25-mile mark because I know I’ll really be flagging at that point with only a mile to go.

"But I know I can do it and although I’ll be nervous, I just want to enjoy the moment.”

The money Lucie raises will help the Hospice, this year celebrating its 40th anniversary, to continue caring for those who have been diagnosed with a serious long-term or life-limiting condition, and the people who love them.

You can sponsor her via her fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucie-brady82?utm_source

Isabel Hospice is inviting applications for one of its five coveted Gold Bond places to run next year’s London Marathon when it returns to its traditional spot in the running calendar in April 2023.

To express your interest in running as part of Team Isabel, email Lindsay Hunter in the fundraising team at lindsay.hunter@isabelhospice.org.uk.