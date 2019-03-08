London Marathon 2019: How our Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar runners got on

Melody McLaren after completing the London Marathon for The National Brain Appeal charity. Picture: supplied Archant

The London Marathon was finished by over 40,000 people this year including many runners from our area:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Morgan ran the London Marathon in memory of his mother Angela, who died in 2016. Picture: James Morgan Mark Morgan ran the London Marathon in memory of his mother Angela, who died in 2016. Picture: James Morgan

Potters Bar's Melody McLaren, 61, achieved her goal of running the marathon in under six hours – with less than a minute to spare!

She has raised close to £4000 for The National Brain Appeal, a charity that raises vital funds for The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, which where her husband Ian received Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) treatment to relieve the symptoms of his Parkinson's Disease.

This year, as well as supporting the charity in gratitude for her husband's care, she also ran in memory of her friend, renowned physicist Joseph Polchinski, who died from brain cancer last year.

Melody said: “The London Marathon is a fantastic life experience and I'm so happy to have run for The National Brain Appeal for a third time.

It was such an amazing day.

“In my heart of hearts I wanted to finish in under six hours and I did so with 43 seconds to spare!”

To support Melody's fundraising for The National Brain Appeal go to: justgiving.com/fundraising/melodymclaren2019

A WGC man ran the London Marathon for a brain tumour charity in memory of his mother.

Mark Morgan, 54, raised money for Brain Research UK in memory of his mother Angela, who died in 2016.

He was following in the footsteps of his son James, who ran the marathon for the same charity last year.

Jacob Hoy ran the London Marathon in aid of Herts Action on Disability. Picture: supplied Jacob Hoy ran the London Marathon in aid of Herts Action on Disability. Picture: supplied

Mark completed the marathon in five hours and eight minutes.

He said: “I was cruising at 17 miles, then in real pain at 21 miles, last two miles were torture but the crowds, including my kids James and Lucas, were amazing.

“It restores your faith that people from every nationality, background and culture can come together and support each other.

“My deepest thanks to everyone who has supported and sponsored me, truly keeps you going when you think you can't take another step.”

To support Mark go to justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-morgan21

The grandson of the former mayor of Welwyn Hatfield ran the London Marathon raising money for the Herts charity that looked after his grandfather.

You may also want to watch:

Jacob Hoy, 31, has raised more than £1,000 for Hetfordshire Action on Disability – a WGC-based charity which focuses on improving the indepedence and quality of life for people who have disabilities.

His grandmother councillor Pat Mabbott raised £6,000 for HAD in 2016, when she was mayor of Welwyn Hatfield.

Jacob said: “It was an amazing day, really fantastic. It was a test, but I'm really pleased I did it.

Michael and Nikki Webley posing after the London Marathon. Picture: The Children�s Society Michael and Nikki Webley posing after the London Marathon. Picture: The Children�s Society

“Unfortunately I finished in five hours and 15 seconds. I was going along at a four hours and 20 minute pace, but I have a reoccuring injury and my knee went out around the 18-mile mark.”

To donate to Jacob's cause visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/jacob-hoy.

Welwyn Garden City husband and wife Michael and Nikki Webley raised over £3,100 by running the London Marathon in aid of The Children's Society.

The couple, who have two children of their own, hope efforts will help vulnerable children and young people.

“It feels fantastic to have completed this year's London Marathon for The Children's Society,” Michael, who is a father of two, said. “Parts of the course were really gruelling but thanks to the cheering crowds and the knowledge that we were helping the charity to support vulnerable children and young people, we were able to keep going through the hardest miles!”

The duo completed the 26.2 mile course, nearly at the same time, with Nikki finishing 36 seconds later at 04:29:31.

The Children's Society Supporter Engagement Manager Nina Purdy was very grateful to Michael and Nikki's support.

“We want to say a huge thank you to them, and all our wonderful London Marathon runners for taking part and supporting our vital work,” Ms Purdy said.

You can donate to the couple's fundraising campaign here: justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-michael-webley

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society fundraisers were treated to massages by University of Hertfordshire physiotherapy students after running the London Marathon.

Student physiotherapists Fred Paine and Louise Crocker work together on one runners leg. Photo: Courtesy of University of Hertfordshire. Student physiotherapists Fred Paine and Louise Crocker work together on one runners leg. Photo: Courtesy of University of Hertfordshire.

In total 27 second and third year physiotherapy students, from the University near Hatfield, worked to massage 98 runners after they ran on the Sunday.

“This massage has made such a difference to me and made me feel cared for at a time when I felt really exhausted and sore-thanks to the students who were so kind and supportive to me. It was a real treat to be in such good hands,” one runner said.

Each year, for 12 years, UH Physiotherapy students and staff have given up their Sunday on the day of the London Marathon to soothe MS Society runners aches. “We are delighted to be able to continue our relationship with the MS Society and help support this charity in their work,” Karen Atkinson, Professional Lead for the BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy Programme, said.

More than £200,000 has been raised for the MS Society on its Just Giving page.

To donate more see here: justgiving.com/campaign/mssocietylondonmarathon