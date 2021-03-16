Herts researchers find lockdown increases use of performance enhancing drugs

Published: 7:00 AM March 16, 2021

Researchers say that some people started exercising excessively or turned to IPEDs in order to cope with the pressures of lockdown - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lockdown leads to widespread use of image and performance enhancing drugs according to researchers from the University of Hertfordshire.



A study led by the university found that 20 per cent of people have used image and performance enhancing drugs (IPEDs) during the COVID-19 pandemic – rising to 32 per cent in the UK.

IPEDs is a broad term used to capture the range of products available that can alter a person’s appearance, physical or mental performance.

IPEDs can include anything from legal products such as proteins, multivitamins, Viagra, and laxatives, to illegal drugs like anabolic steroids and amphetamines.

Researchers say this trend is being worsened by ‘fitspirational’ posts on social media pressuring people to achieve the ‘perfect body’.

Published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, researchers asked over 3,000 people from seven different countries, including the UK, about their exercise habits, use of IPEDs and the feelings they have towards their appearance.

They found that 32 per cent of the UK have used IPEDs during the pandemic – 6 per cent for the first time ever – with 43 per cent of those buying IPEDs from the internet, likely without medical supervision or professional advice.

The study also found that men were significantly more likely to use IPEDs than women, with 28 per cent of men reporting to have used IPEDs during lockdown compared to 16 per cent of women.

Researchers also found that four per cent of the respondents were at risk of problematic or excessive exercising, this was highest in the UK at 11 per cent - more than double that of Spain (five per cent), the country with the second highest figure.

Dr Ornella Corazza, reader in substance addictions and behaviours at the Uni of Herts and the lead on this study, said: “There’s a lot of pressure, particularly in Western societies, to have the ‘perfect body’ and the rise of social media has certainly deepened this trend.

"As countries around the world have introduced lockdown restrictions, people have had greater access to social media, where they are bombarded with ‘fitspirational’ posts or motivational messages encouraging exercise."

Kitty Wallace, head of operations at the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation, said: “The findings of this international study are significant and shocking; however, they are sadly unsurprising to us. We know that the pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on people’s mental health."