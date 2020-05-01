Advanced search

Potters Bar pupil washes cars for NHS after uncle taken to hospital with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:19 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 01 May 2020

Harry Scutt is cleaning cars for the NHS. Picture: Oonagh Scutt

Harry Scutt is cleaning cars for the NHS. Picture: Oonagh Scutt

Archant

An 11-year-old boy has raised over £350 for the NHS by cleaning cars for his neighbours in Northaw Park.

Wooden signs to sell for the NHS. Picture: Oonagh ScuttWooden signs to sell for the NHS. Picture: Oonagh Scutt

Harry Scutt, who attends Lochinver School in Potters Bar, started thinking of how he could raise money after his uncle went into hospital in Chelmsford with COVID-19.

So he decided, along with his dad, to ask the nearby 34 cottages and five other houses, if they would like the inside or outside of their car cleaned for £5 or both for £10, and everyone said yes so over the past few weeks he has cleaned out 35 cars.

His mum Oonagh said: “We have two nurses that live here and they were very pleased to be remembered, also another neighbour has made a plaque out of tree trunks and has made an amazing NHS Sign which he is going to donate once we are back to some sort of normality.”

She added that her Northaw community also did a 24 hour treadmill challenge, with each doing an hour, which raised over £3,000 for the NHS.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis may not reopen after lockdown

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google.

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis may not reopen after lockdown

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google.

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Saunders makes sense for Jacobs as American targets two-weight world title swoop

WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders is on the radar for Daniel Jacobs. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

Potters Bar pupil washes cars for NHS after uncle taken to hospital with coronavirus

Harry Scutt is cleaning cars for the NHS. Picture: Oonagh Scutt

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Police issue 189 fines for Hertfordshire coronavirus lockdown breaches

Herts police have issued 189 fixed penalty fines in the county over the last month. Picture: RADAR

Hatfield family campaigns for taxi driver’s pregnant wife after Bali tourism collapse

Mathew Cowen with his family and Jhio. Picture: Mathew Cowen
Drive 24