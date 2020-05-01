Potters Bar pupil washes cars for NHS after uncle taken to hospital with coronavirus

An 11-year-old boy has raised over £350 for the NHS by cleaning cars for his neighbours in Northaw Park.

Harry Scutt, who attends Lochinver School in Potters Bar, started thinking of how he could raise money after his uncle went into hospital in Chelmsford with COVID-19.

So he decided, along with his dad, to ask the nearby 34 cottages and five other houses, if they would like the inside or outside of their car cleaned for £5 or both for £10, and everyone said yes so over the past few weeks he has cleaned out 35 cars.

His mum Oonagh said: “We have two nurses that live here and they were very pleased to be remembered, also another neighbour has made a plaque out of tree trunks and has made an amazing NHS Sign which he is going to donate once we are back to some sort of normality.”

She added that her Northaw community also did a 24 hour treadmill challenge, with each doing an hour, which raised over £3,000 for the NHS.