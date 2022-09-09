WGC residents reminisce about The Queen

Welwyn Garden City residents that have experienced Queen Elizabeth II’s most memorable moments, reminisce and share their tributes upon her passing. - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Garden City residents who experienced some of Queen Elizabeth II’s most memorable moments, have reminisced and shared their tributes upon her passing.

Ruth Hayes, a 96-year-old woman who was married to a lieutenant in The Royal Navy, attended the late Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Ruth said: “I am six months older than Queen Elizabeth II and my first memories are of her as a very pretty little girl. My mother loved the clothes she and Princess Margaret wore and liked to copy them for me and my sisters. This was known as ‘princess style’.

“I always feel that, while our lives were different, we had a lot in common. During the war, Princess Elizabeth served in the ATS while I was in the Wrens. We both married naval officers five years older than ourselves in 1947 and had our first baby, a boy each, in 1948.

“Sadly, the Queen did not have as long as I did to enjoy young married life before having to take on the arduous burden of becoming the monarch, a vocation which she fulfilled wonderfully – always showing an interest in meeting people and finding out what they did. It is a very sad day and we will all miss her beautiful smile and presence at so many national occasions.”

Another resident, 90-year-old William John Chandler, was a member of a Scout group in Welwyn Garden City at 15 and was specially invited to The Queen’s wedding at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947.

“I was so very sad when the Queen’s death was announced while I was watching the television.

“It was with great delight that I was, as a 15-year-old Scout, invited to the princess and Prince’s wedding on 20th November 1947. Even at that young age when she took on the role of Queen, she did it with great calm and serenity and was totally devoted to her duty.

“She has worked very hard all her life, right up to the end and did an excellent job! As a result, her majesty was deservedly popular both in her own country and around the world and will be greatly mourned,” William added.