Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Local Plan: Promotion of hundreds of homes in Potters Bar, South Mimms and employment in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 01 August 2019

Land south of Greyhound Lane in South Mimms is being promoted. PIcture: Google Street View.

Land south of Greyhound Lane in South Mimms is being promoted. PIcture: Google Street View.

Archant

Landowners are promoting hundreds of homes in Potters Bar and South Mimms - and employment sites in London Colney - under Hertsmere's draft Local Plan.

Sites being promoted by landowners under Herstmere Borough Council's call for sites. Picture: HBC.Sites being promoted by landowners under Herstmere Borough Council's call for sites. Picture: HBC.

Not all of the 20 new potential sites put forward to Hertsmere Borough Council - for housing and employment - will make it in the final Local Plan.

But if the ones in Potters Bar and South Mimms do go ahead it could mean an estimated 390 new homes for the area.

And a big employment site for London Colney.

Hertsmere councillor Dr Harvey Cohen, who is also portfolio holder for planning, said: "I want to thank everyone again who took the time to comment on and engage in the last round of consultation we did towards our work on Hertsmere's new Local Plan.

"This plan will help decide how the borough develops and grows over the next 17 years.

"As a result of that consultation, additional sites were put forward, and there will be an opportunity for people to comment formally on these new locations - if we decide that they should form part of the new draft Local Plan.

"In the meantime, the new sites are available to view, as well as all the comments made by site promoters, statutory consultees and other local interest groups, in the latest Planning for Growth document on our website."

You may also want to watch:

If you want to comment on the new sites you can also email: local.plan@hertsmere.gov.uk.

This newspaper has provided a round up of the sites being considered in South Mimms, London Colney and Potters Bar.

Potters Bar

A 2.35 hectre area site is being considering, adjoining Fenny Slade, to provide an estimated 60 homes by property consultants Bidwells.

Another smaller site - 0.28 hectre areas - in Oakfield site is being promoted for estimated capacity of 15 homes.

South Mimms

A large site - 12.3 h.a. - south of Greyhound Lane is being promoted by DLA Town Planning for an estimated capacity of 275 homes.

Along with this a smaller site - 1.31 h.a. - located east of St Albans Road by DLA could mean 40 homes.

London Colney

Two sites are being promoted by David Lock Associates, located at Tarmac land south of the M25, for employment development.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Planning permission granted for 21 family homes on Welwyn Garden City brownfield site

Planning permissionhas been granted for 21 new, modern family homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Planning permission granted for 21 family homes on Welwyn Garden City brownfield site

Planning permissionhas been granted for 21 new, modern family homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Local Plan: Promotion of hundreds of homes in Potters Bar, South Mimms and employment in London Colney

Land south of Greyhound Lane in South Mimms is being promoted. PIcture: Google Street View.

Environment Agency relocates 23 brown trout from chalk streams in Welwyn Garden City

South East's EA saving trout on the River Ver. Picture: Environment Agency.

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Potters Bar eight-year old to bathe in baked beans at Tesco for charity

Kiera with some baked beans. Picture: Nicola Shah.

New policing minister on officer numbers and fire mergers during Herts force HQ visit

Kit Malthouse MP, new Policing Minister, at the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City while Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason stand in the background. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists