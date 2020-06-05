Advanced search

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

PUBLISHED: 08:53 07 June 2020

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

A scheme that could keep the lights on until 2am on some Hertfordshire streets has been backed by the county council.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the county council’s special cabinet panel agreed that lights could now stay on, in certain streets, for an extra hour where there is “local justification”.

That ‘local justification’ criteria will apply to certain routes that run to and from transport hubs, hospitals, significant businesses or entertainment venues, which operate until 2am – if a request is made from a local county councillor.

Executive member for highways and environment, councillor Phil Bibby, said the “transparent, understandable and realistic” criteria would ensure the extended lighting was where it was really needed.

“We don’t think the public want us to turn lights on after one o’clock as a general strategy, so therefore that is not what we are offering.”

The cost of extending the lighting hours in these instances would be met by dimming the same lights by 50 per cent between the hours of 5am and 6am.

But Liberal Democrat councillor Stephen Giles-Medhurst said all street lights should be dimmed for that hour with immediate effect – to cut down carbon emissions and save costs.

You may also want to watch:

And while the panel voted against the idea, it was agreed that officers would bring a report on the effect of dimming all street lights between 5am and 6am to a later meeting.

Cllr Giles-Medhurst told the meeting it was “ludicrous” that the lights were fully on between 5am and 6am – whereas lights after 10pm were already dimmed.

And he said had the lights been dimmed between 5am and 6am since February 2018 – when it was suggested by the Liberal Democrats – CO2 emissions could have been cut by 436 tonnes and costs to the council cut by £100,000.

“Irrespective of whatever other decision you make today we should be making that effort to reduce carbon emissions and making that saving – which is also a financial saving to the authority.”

Responding, Cllr Bibby said the dimming was a possibility that would be reviewed in the future but it would not be appropriate to bring it in “overnight.”

Executive member for resources and performance Cllr Ralph Sangster said it was important that council officers had the opportunity to assess the implications before a decision was taken.

He said: “When you are trying to amend a paper like this that had a lot of consideration and calculation into its proposals, to try and amend – without giving officers the chance to review the amendment and consider the implications of it – is making policy on the hoof.

“We need to give officers an opportunity to come back and give full implications of what it is we are proposing and any pluses and minuses and make a decision that is appropriate at the time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

D-Day anniversary: Museum’s look at glider that played its part in the D-Day landings

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum's Horsa Glider fuselage and nose sections. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Potters Bar seven-year-old walks thousands of steps to help hospice children ‘who aren’t as lucky’

Eden. Picture: Tanya Rabin

Welham Green artist raises over £6,000 for NHS

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson. Picture: Lorna Johnson

Bingham Cox Cup: Park Street and Colney Heath A remember two good years

Park Street line-up with the Park Street Youth team after winning the Bingham Cox Cup in 2005. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24