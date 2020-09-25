Advanced search

Complaint payments about children’s services go from £550 to £10,870 in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 09:39 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 25 September 2020

Hertfordshire County Council has had to make payments after complaints to the ombudsman. Picture: PEXELS

More than £10,000 has been paid out by Hertfordshire County Council following complaints about children’s services to the local government and social care ombudsman.

A total of 38 new complaints – relating to the council’s provision of children’s social care or education – were made to the ombudsman in 2019/20 with seven of these finding the council at fault and 13 still being considered.

As a result, in total, the council has had to make payments of £10,870 in 2019/20 – which is significantly higher than the £550 the year before.

At the children and young people cabinet panel on Tuesday, September 15 a report said: “The main themes of these complaints were related to delays in issuing Education & Health Care Plans (EHCPs); education provision and issues regarding risk assessments. The large compensation payments mainly related to children out of education for long periods.

“Following LGSCO decisions, action plans are developed and robustly monitored by the complaints manager to ensure that they are completed in time and learning undertaken.”

