Anglia in Bloom judges visit WGC

The Anglia in Bloom 2022 judges were shown around the town by council officers from the Environment team and Landscape and Ecology - Credit: WHBC

Judges have been touring Welwyn Garden City to see whether it has what it takes to win the 2022 Anglia in Bloom Awards.

Various spots were visited by the two judges, accompanied by WHBC officers, starting with the Coronation Fountain.

Welwyn Garden City has been entered into multiple categories, including:

· Bid Town: Welwyn Garden City

· Conservation Area: Victorian Fernery

· Special Feature for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Anniversary Gardens

· Public Park: Parkway and Howardsgate

The judges grade the area against a range of criteria, as well the choice of plants, maintenance, the quality of green spaces, environmental responsibility and community participation.

The Anglia in Bloom judges visited in person for the first time since 2019, with the competition taking place online for the last two years due to the pandemic.

In 2019, the borough won two bronzes, three silver and two golds in the ‘Category Awards’ – including a Best in the Region accolade for Sherrardspark Wood. WHBC also won three ‘special’ awards that year:

· Environmental Quality – Welwyn Garden City

· Grow You Own – Longcroft Allotments, Welwyn Garden City

· Public Open Space – Parkway, Welwyn Garden City

Judges Peter Haynes and Natasha Pierson said they were impressed by what they saw around the town.

Natasha added: “To come back and see all the work that’s carried on, it’s lovely to be able to say, ‘well done’.”

Cllr Samuel Kasumu, executive member for environment on WHBC, said: “The sun is shining, and it really shows off the beauty of our borough. The judges were very complimentary of what they saw, thanking the team for the work they’ve put in.

“We recognise that after the upheaval of the past two years, our outdoor spaces are so vital to everyone’s health and wellbeing. We are lucky to have incredible green spaces in Welwyn Hatfield and a hugely dedicated team to cultivate them and maintain them beautifully. I’d like to also thank our partners Continental Landscape and WGC BID.”

The Anglia in Bloom 2022 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in September.