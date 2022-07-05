News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

Have you seen 'terrifying' Digswell Road subway walls?

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 6:00 PM July 5, 2022
Updated: 3:36 PM July 6, 2022
Welwyn Garden City woman encourages other residents to contact the council regarding “terrifying” pedestrian tunnel walls. 

A Welwyn Garden City woman is encouraging other residents to speak out about “terrifying” pedestrian tunnel walls. 

The two pedestrian walks under Digswell Road in WGC have been criticised by Linda Day, who condemned the huge black spots of paint all over the walls.

The tunnel is used daily by walkers with their children and pets, and Linda said: “The kids don’t like it. Nobody likes it, but we all stay silent. Let’s change this.

“Once upon a time, they were beautiful blue walls. We pay council tax and I think our kids deserve better. After all, they see these terrible black spots every day on the way to a brighter future,” she added. 

Linda is encouraging other residents to contact the county council, saying: “We must all demand that these terrible walls become beautiful again. We should demand that these walls be painted the same colour and not deal with graffiti in such a terrible way in the future. I'm sure another solution can be found. 

"The more people write to the Council, the faster they will hear from people."

“There are special anti-graffiti paints and a special coating against graffiti. Council can paint the walls with that. Or make it even better and allow creative people to draw beautiful pictures there.  
But we can't leave it and see it every day.  

“I am sure that the more people write to the council, the faster they will hear from people who pay council tax and solve this terrible problem.” 

A spokesperson for Herts county council said: “Black paint is used as a quick way of getting rid of offensive graffiti that has appeared in subways and other public areas. We have scheduled a visit to this site to see if anything further can be done to improve the appearance of the subway.” 

Hertfordshire County Council
Welwyn Garden City News

