Spring May Bank Holiday bin collection changes in Welwyn Hatfield
Bin collections in Welwyn Hatfield will be on different days next week due to the late May Spring Bank Holiday on Monday.
Welwyn Hatfield Council is running a revised collection service across the borough as there will be no collections on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.
Collections in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield will return to normal from Monday, June 7, 2021.
So when is my bin scheduled to be collected?
The bank holiday on Monday puts the whole week's schedule back a day across the borough.
So if your normal collection date is Monday, May 31, your bins are now due to be collected on Tuesday, June 1.
The knock-on effect is that bins that would normally be collected on Tuesday will now be emptied on Wednesday, June 2.
Bins normally collected on Wednesdays will be a day later next week, on Thursday, June 3.
Likewise, Thursday's regular bin collections will be picked up on Friday, June 4.
If your normal collection date is a Friday, it should be collected the following day, on Saturday, June 5.
To check when your bin is due for collection in Welwyn Hatfield, visit www.welhat.gov.uk/bin-collections