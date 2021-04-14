Deadline approaches for proxy and postal vote registration
- Credit: Archant
The deadline for the council to receive a proxy or postal vote application for next month's local elections is drawing near.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is working to ensure that polling stations on May 6 are COVID-secure. However some people may not wish to vote in person.
The deadline for postal vote applications is Tuesday, April 20, while the deadline for proxy votes applications is Tuesday, April 27.
Details on how to apply can be found at www.welhat.gov.uk/elections/faq/post-proxy
If you already have a proxy or postal arrangement in place, and your details have not changed, you do not need to take action.
Completed application forms can be emailed to elections@welhat.gov.uk
You may also want to watch:
WHBC chief executive Ka Ng said: “Applying for a postal or proxy vote is a straightforward process so I would urge any resident who is thinking of using either of these methods to apply as soon as possible."
Most Read
- 1 ‘It’s been a great day!’ - Businesses and customers delight as shops, hairdressers and pubs reopen
- 2 Mass participation 10K test event in Hatfield Park postponed and new venue being sought
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Clinic launched at sports village to help 'long COVID' sufferers
- 5 Shoppers encouraged to stay safe as lockdown eases
- 6 Residents urged to comment on Wheat Quarter proposals
- 7 Michael Bublé's Hatfield concert postponed until July 2022
- 8 'Dangerous' man imprisoned for sexual assault in Hatfield
- 9 Brookmans Park pub celebrates welcoming back visitors on April 12
- 10 Care home resident celebrates 102nd birthday