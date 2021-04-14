News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

Deadline approaches for proxy and postal vote registration

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:00 AM April 14, 2021   
Polling stations opened at 7am.

The deadline is approaching for proxy and postal vote applications to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - Credit: Archant

The deadline for the council to receive a proxy or postal vote application for next month's local elections is drawing near.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is working to ensure that polling stations on May 6 are COVID-secure. However some people may not wish to vote in person.

The deadline for postal vote applications is Tuesday, April 20, while the deadline for proxy votes applications is Tuesday, April 27.

Details on how to apply can be found at www.welhat.gov.uk/elections/faq/post-proxy

If you already have a proxy or postal arrangement in place, and your details have not changed, you do not need to take action.

Completed application forms can be emailed to elections@welhat.gov.uk

You may also want to watch:

WHBC chief executive Ka Ng said: “Applying for a postal or proxy vote is a straightforward process so I would urge any resident who is thinking of using either of these methods to apply as soon as possible."

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘It’s been a great day!’ - Businesses and customers delight as shops, hairdressers and pubs reopen
  2. 2 Mass participation 10K test event in Hatfield Park postponed and new venue being sought
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Clinic launched at sports village to help 'long COVID' sufferers
  2. 5 Shoppers encouraged to stay safe as lockdown eases
  3. 6 Residents urged to comment on Wheat Quarter proposals
  4. 7 Michael Bublé's Hatfield concert postponed until July 2022
  5. 8 'Dangerous' man imprisoned for sexual assault in Hatfield
  6. 9 Brookmans Park pub celebrates welcoming back visitors on April 12
  7. 10 Care home resident celebrates 102nd birthday

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A schematic CGI of the proposed Hertswood Studios film and TV studios.

Film

Plans for 'largest film studio in the UK' revealed for Herts

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
CEO and trustee Lynn Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Video

From 'the worst zoo in the UK' to popular Paradise Wildlife Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Faraz Bucha court fine

Rogue landlord hit with record £90,000 fine for safety failings

Dan Mountney

person
April 12 Welwyn Hatfield pubs

Lockdown Easing

Which pubs are reopening in Welwyn and Hatfield on April 12?

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus