Deadline approaches for proxy and postal vote registration

Published: 11:00 AM April 14, 2021

The deadline is approaching for proxy and postal vote applications to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - Credit: Archant

The deadline for the council to receive a proxy or postal vote application for next month's local elections is drawing near.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is working to ensure that polling stations on May 6 are COVID-secure. However some people may not wish to vote in person.

The deadline for postal vote applications is Tuesday, April 20, while the deadline for proxy votes applications is Tuesday, April 27.

Details on how to apply can be found at www.welhat.gov.uk/elections/faq/post-proxy

If you already have a proxy or postal arrangement in place, and your details have not changed, you do not need to take action.

Completed application forms can be emailed to elections@welhat.gov.uk

WHBC chief executive Ka Ng said: “Applying for a postal or proxy vote is a straightforward process so I would urge any resident who is thinking of using either of these methods to apply as soon as possible."