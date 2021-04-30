May Bank Holiday bin collection date changes in Welwyn Hatfield
- Credit: Alan Davies
Bin collections in Welwyn Hatfield will be on different days next week due to the early May Bank Holiday on Monday.
Welwyn Hatfield Council is running a revised collection service next week.
There will be no collections on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3.
So when will my bin be collected?
The bank holiday on Monday puts the whole week's schedule back a day across the borough.
So if your normal collection date is Monday, May 3, your bins will be collected on Tuesday, May 4 instead.
The knock-on effect is that bins that would normally be collected on Tuesday next week will now be emptied on Wednesday, May 5.
Bins normally collected on Wednesdays will be a day later next week, on Thursday, May 6.
Likewise, Thursday's regular bin collections will be picked up on Friday, May 7.
If your normal collection day is scheduled for Friday, it will be collected the following day, on Saturday, May 8.
Collections in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield will return to normal from Monday, May 10, 2021.
To check when your bin is due for collection in Welwyn Hatfield, visit www.welhat.gov.uk/bin-collections