What time will the election results come in?

Published: 5:14 PM May 7, 2021

The count for the May 6 local elections is taking place tomorrow - Credit: Supplied

Results for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Hertsmere Borough Council's 2021 elections are expected to come in tomorrow late afternoon and into the evening.

Hertfordshire County Council's results are expected in the earlier in the afternoon.

After voters cast their ballots for their ward councillors at the polls on Thursday, May 6, results are expected to trickle in over the next few hours.



We will be reporting the results as they come in over on @WHTimes on Twitter.



At the end of the counting process, we'll provide a round-up with all the results.