LIVE: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council local elections 2022

Results for the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections will be revealed today after voting on Thursday. - Credit: Archant

Residents from across Welwyn and Hatfield flocked to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes in the borough council elections.

Results will be declared today, with 16 wards having elections.

15 wards will have one seat filled, and one ward will have two seats filled which includes a casual vacancy in Handside ward following the resignation of Anthony Dennis.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are six Conservative seats, five Labour seats, five Liberal Democrat seats and one Independent seat.

