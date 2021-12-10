News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Campus West car park expansion approved

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:46 PM December 10, 2021
View from The Campus

View from The Campus - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

An additional car parking deck will be added to Welwyn Garden City's existing Campus West car park. 

The council’s Development Management Committee (DMC) met yesterday (Thursday, December 9) and approved the extension, which will see 156 parking spaces added to the building.

View from Ayot Greenway

View from Ayot Greenway - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The move hopes to "reduce the impact on town centre parking when Campus East closes for redevelopment into new homes".

The proposals for Campus West include electric car charging points, 30 disabled parking spaces and 21 parent and child bays.

To encourage green travel, new cycle racks outside Campus West and next to the car park will also be installed.

The council revised their initial plans for two decks on the car park after taking feedback from residents into consideration.

This project is the first phase of wider WGC 2120 regeneration proposals - funded by a £6.1m Homes England grant - to bring new homes, leisure, retail and community spaces to the heart of the town.

