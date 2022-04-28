May Bank Holiday rubbish and recycling bin collection date changes in Welwyn Hatfield
Rubbish and recycling collections in Welwyn Hatfield will change following the May Bank Holiday weekend.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council bin collections will be a day later than usual next week due to there being no collections on the early May Bank Holiday - Monday, May 2.
Collections in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and surrounding borough villages will return to normal from Monday, May 9, 2022.
Bin collections usually scheduled for Mondays will be collected the following day, so next week that is Tuesday, May 3.
This will have a knock-on effect throughout the week, with the revised collection dates a day later than normal until Saturday, May 7.
North Herts Council bin collections will also change next week.
Find full details of the Welwyn Hatfield changes below.
Early May Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection dates
Normal collection date – Revised collection date
Monday, May 2 – Tuesday, May 3
Tuesday, May 3 – Wednesday, May 4
Wednesday, May 4 – Thursday, May 5
Thursday, May 5 – Friday, May 6
Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 7.
Collections are scheduled to return to normal from Monday, May 9.
For more details, visit www.welhat.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling