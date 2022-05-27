Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Changes to rubbish and recycling bin collection days in Welwyn Hatfield
Waste and recycling collections in Welwyn Hatfield will change over the next two weeks due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
There will be changes to scheduled rubbish collection dates over the period from Saturday, May 28 to Saturday, June 11.
Bin collections will take place earlier in the days leading up to the Jubilee Bank Holidays – Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 – and bins need to be put out a day later the week after.
Residents who would normally expect to have their waste bins collected on Monday, May 30 will have them collected on Saturday, May 28.
Next week's usual Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday collections (May 31-June 2) will also be a day earlier, so Tuesday's bins will be picked up on Monday, May 30 and so on.
There are no collections scheduled over the extended four-day Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend – Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.
Collections resume on Monday, June 6, when the previous Friday's (June 3) collection is due to take place.
Normal collections from Monday to Friday (June 6-June 10) will be a day later than usual, meaning Friday, June 10's revised collection will be on Saturday, June 11.
Rubbish collections in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and surrounding borough villages should return to normal from Monday, June 13, 2022.
Find full details of the Welwyn Hatfield day changes below.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection dates - May 28 to June 11
Collections for the week May 30 to June 3:
- Usual collection date – Revised collection date
- Monday, May 30 – Saturday, May 28
- Tuesday, May 31 – Monday, May 30
- Wednesday, June 1 – Tuesday, May 31
- Thursday, June 2 – Wednesday, June 1
- Friday, June 3 – Monday, June 6.
For the week June 6 to June 11:
- Usual collection date – Revised collection date
- Monday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 7
- Tuesday, June 7 – Wednesday, June 8
- Wednesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 9
- Thursday, June 9 – Friday, June 10
- Friday, June 10 – Saturday, June 11.
Collections will return to normal from Monday, June 13.
