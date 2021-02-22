Father told to 'boil a kettle' for hot water as he waits for council repairs

Published: 11:29 AM February 22, 2021 Updated: 11:32 AM February 22, 2021

A Welwyn Garden City father has been told to boil a kettle to clean his children. - Credit: Pixabay

Weeks after reporting issues, a Welwyn Garden City family has been left waiting without any hot water.

Billy, who lives in Summer Dale, has already struggled to cope during the pandemic as he looks after his children and grandchildren, but basic need issues have made life a little more difficult.

The 49-year-old council tenant first reported issues to the borough council with his hot water only dripping out of his taps and then turning off on Friday, February 5, and someone from Aaron Services visited the same day.

But the plumber said they could not fix the plumbing, Billy claims, so it was referred to another council contractor Mears.

And on Tuesday, Feb 9, the contractor visited and observed the water dripping out, but according to Billy left after claiming he 'couldn't see' an issue.

He later phoned Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and claims he was told it was not a priority and he could "use a kettle" for hot water to wash his children and grandchildren.

"I'm struggling as I am," he added. "I can't keep boiling kettles to clean the kids.

"And with COVID on it's important to keep clean and wash. I can't go on like this."

A WHBC spokesperson explained, that as other hot taps were working the council determined it would be a routine repair and an appointment was arranged for March 5.

"[Aaron Services] advised [him] that as it was a plumbing and not a heating issue, he would need to contact the council to arrange the urgent repair.

"It is always our priority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our tenants and we encourage them to contact us as soon as possible so we can progress repairs. Unfortunately, [he] did not contact us until February 16 – nine days after the visit from Aaron Services."

The council also claims as Billy did not let them know he was taking care of his children and grandchildren, it was difficult for them to help understand his circumstances.

He also confirmed, according to the council, "that there were no vulnerable people in the home including those with medical needs". However, now it has been logged as urgent with an appointment made for February 23.