Changes to Welwyn Hatfield Council rubbish and recycling bin collection dates after Easter
- Credit: Alan Davies
Rubbish and recycling collection days will change following Easter due to the extended bank holiday weekend.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council collections will be a day later than usual next week due to the Easter Bank Holiday.
Collections will return to normal from Monday, April 25.
Bin collections normally scheduled for Mondays – Easter Monday, April 18 – will be collected the following day, Tuesday, April 19.
This will have the knock-on effect throughout the week, with revised collection dates a day later than normal.
Find details of the changes below.
Easter 2022 bin collection dates
Normal collection date – Amended collection date
Easter Monday, April 18 – Tuesday, April 19
Tuesday, April 19 – Wednesday, April 20
Wednesday, April 20 – Thursday, April 21
Thursday, April 21 – Friday, April 22
Friday, April 22 – Saturday, April 23.
Collections will return to normal for Welwyn Hatfield residents on Monday, April 25.