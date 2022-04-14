Bins will be collected a day later in Welwyn Hatfield during the week after Easter Monday. Collections will return to normal on Monday, April 25, 2022. - Credit: Alan Davies

Rubbish and recycling collection days will change following Easter due to the extended bank holiday weekend.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council collections will be a day later than usual next week due to the Easter Bank Holiday.

Collections will return to normal from Monday, April 25.

Bin collections normally scheduled for Mondays – Easter Monday, April 18 – will be collected the following day, Tuesday, April 19.

This will have the knock-on effect throughout the week, with revised collection dates a day later than normal.

Find details of the changes below.

Easter 2022 bin collection dates

Normal collection date – Amended collection date

Easter Monday, April 18 – Tuesday, April 19

Tuesday, April 19 – Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday, April 20 – Thursday, April 21

Thursday, April 21 – Friday, April 22

Friday, April 22 – Saturday, April 23.

Collections will return to normal for Welwyn Hatfield residents on Monday, April 25.